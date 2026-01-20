Vinicius Jr. Silences Critics as Real Madrid Smoke Monaco 6-1 in Champions League

Real Madrid delivered a resounding statement in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, dismantling AS Monaco with a crushing 6-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match was heavily spotlighted not just for the scoreline, but for the dramatic narrative surrounding Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior, who faced a hostile reception from his own supporters before turning the game on its head with a masterclass performance.

Okay News reports that the atmosphere in the Spanish capital was initially tense, with sections of the home crowd jeering Vinicius every time he touched the ball during the opening exchanges. The hostility stemmed from a widely held belief among the fanbase that the winger played a role in the recent dismissal of former manager Xabi Alonso, who was sacked last week following a disappointing eight-month tenure.

However, the Brazilian star silenced his detractors in emphatic fashion, directly contributing to four of Madrid’s six goals. Vinicius provided three assists and capped his redemption arc with a stunning goal in the 63rd minute, driving past defenders to fire a precise strike into the top corner. By the time the final whistle blew, the initial boos had transformed into applause, and he was rightfully named the Man of the Match.

Kylian Mbappe also played a crucial role in the rout, opening the scoring in the fifth minute and adding a second later in the first half. The French superstar, playing against his former club, was seen offering public support to Vinicius, celebrating closely with him to show unity within the squad. Young talent Franco Mastantuono and English midfielder Jude Bellingham also found the back of the net, while an own goal from Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer added to the visitors’ misery.

The victory marked the first European triumph for new interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who took charge following Alonso’s departure. After scoring his goal, Vinicius notably bypassed the fans and ran straight to the sideline to embrace Arbeloa, signaling a fresh start and strong backing for the new leadership. This gesture appeared to help mend the fractured relationship between the player and the stands as the game progressed.

Before the football spectacle began, the stadium observed a solemn moment of silence in honor of the victims of the tragic train crash in southern Spain. The result provides a much-needed morale boost for Los Blancos, who had been reeling from a Super Cup loss to Barcelona and an early exit from the Copa del Rey, proving that despite internal turmoil, they remain a formidable force on the continental stage.