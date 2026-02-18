Ash Wednesday: CAN Calls for Unity and Action on Policies

The Christian Association of Nigeria has urged political leaders and citizens to work together in promoting national unity and ensuring that government policies are effectively implemented, as Christians in Nigeria and around the world mark Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday is a significant day in the Christian calendar. It marks the beginning of the Lenten season, a 40-day period of prayer, fasting, and reflection leading up to Easter. In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, the day is observed by millions of Christians across different denominations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said the season offers an opportunity for sober reflection on the state of the nation and the responsibilities of both leaders and citizens.

Okay News reports that the association said Nigeria is currently facing serious social and economic challenges. These include rising living costs, unemployment concerns, and ongoing security problems affecting communities in various parts of the country.

According to the statement, “Nigeria is passing through a challenging period. Many households are struggling with the rising cost of living, uncertain job opportunities, and daily economic pressures.

“In several parts of the country, security concerns continue to affect communities and test the confidence of citizens.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria added that these realities demand practical steps, responsible leadership, and a shared determination to find lasting solutions to the country’s problems.

The association called on leaders at all levels of government in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to move beyond drafting policies and to prioritise effective implementation that directly benefits citizens.

“CAN urges leaders at all levels to move beyond drafting policies and focus on implementing them effectively,” the statement said.

It further explained that while Nigeria has developed numerous public policies over the years, the real challenge lies in ensuring that such policies are carried out fairly and transparently, and in ways that bring tangible relief to ordinary people.

The Christian body also emphasised the importance of inclusive governance. It urged leaders to take into account Nigeria’s religious, ethnic, and cultural diversity when designing and executing government programmes. According to the association, policies and programmes must reach households, young people, and vulnerable communities for whom they are intended.

Addressing citizens directly, the group warned against division, violence, and the spread of misinformation. It said unity remains essential despite differences in faith, ethnicity, and cultural background.

“We also encourage citizens to reject division, violence, and the spread of false information,” CAN said.

The association stressed that cooperation among religious communities and responsible civic behaviour are crucial for peace and national stability in Nigeria.

It also appealed to young people, who make up a significant portion of Nigeria’s population, to focus on innovation and productive engagement. The group encouraged them to channel their energy into nation building and responsible participation in public life.

“As we mark this Ash Wednesday, may it renew our collective commitment to justice, compassion, and responsible citizenship,” the statement added.

The Christian Association of Nigeria concluded that Nigeria’s progress depends on collective efforts by both leaders and citizens, especially during challenging times.