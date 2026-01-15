Atiku Abubakar’s Son Leaves Peoples Democratic Party, Pledges Support For Tinubu’s Second-Term Bid

Abba Abubakar, the son of former Vice President of Nigeria and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has officially defected from the opposition party to Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, declaring his intention to work toward the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The political switch was formally announced on Thursday at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, where Abubakar was publicly received by senior leaders of the All Progressives Congress from the North-East geopolitical zone.

Okay News reports that the defection ceremony took place in the presence of Nigeria’s Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, alongside the All Progressives Congress National Vice Chairman for the North-East, Mustapha Salihu, and several party stakeholders who described the move as a major political development ahead of the next election cycle.

Popularly known as Abba, the younger Abubakar addressed party leaders and supporters during the event, confirming his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party and describing his decision to join the All Progressives Congress as both historic and deeply personal.

He formally introduced himself and announced his new political alignment, stating, “My name is Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, but everyone calls me Abba. I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party, where we worked in 2023, and my decision to join the APC.”

Explaining the motivation behind his decision, Abubakar attributed his move to the leadership qualities of the Deputy President of the Senate and the direction of the current administration. He said, “Today, I’m here to formally announce my exit from my former party to the APC following the outstanding leadership style and quality of His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin.”

He further pledged his political structure to the ruling party, saying, “With this development, I will work with Senator Barau to actualise the second-term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027. To this effect, I’m directing all coordinators of my association to join the APC and work for President Tinubu.”

Abubakar also ordered members of his political platform, formerly known as the Haske Atiku Organisation, which he established in 2022, to immediately align with the All Progressives Congress and support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his response, the All Progressives Congress National Vice Chairman for the North-East, Mustapha Salihu, described the defection as symbolic and far-reaching, saying it represented a new phase of Nigerian politics driven by inclusion rather than old divisions.

Salihu said, “Today is one of my happiest days. We are looking beyond old social and political cleavages. This young man has seen the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration and decided to align with them.”

He added that the ruling party was focused on ideology and governance rather than personal ambition, assuring Abubakar of full rights and equal opportunities within the party.

Nigeria’s Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, congratulated Abubakar on what he described as a bold and principled decision, stressing that the move was based on belief in governance philosophy rather than family influence.

Barau stated, “You have made a decision based on ideology. You did not come here because of your father. You came because you believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his ideology and the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The Deputy President of the Senate further disclosed that Abubakar had been closely monitoring political developments from the United States of America and was encouraged by the Tinubu administration’s reforms, which influenced his decision to return to Nigeria and join the ruling party.

“He is young, focused and determined to contribute to shaping the future of our country. This is the kind of youth Nigeria needs,” Barau added.

Also speaking at the event, a presidential aide, Alhaji Mahmoud Abdullahi, assured Abubakar of President Tinubu’s acceptance and support within the All Progressives Congress.

“Just like Atiku, Tinubu is also your father. Your decision is like returning home. You and your coordinators have a future in this party,” Abdullahi said.

Representing the defecting group, the Kano State coordinator, Honorable Mubarak Musa, described the decision as strategic, noting that all future political activities of the group would now be coordinated under Senator Barau’s leadership.

“We have worked around the clock for our former platform. We will double our efforts and deliver for the APC in 2027,” Musa said, describing Senator Barau as their political father and a key pillar of the party in northern Nigeria.

The event reached its climax with the formal renaming of Abubakar’s political organisation from the Haske Atiku Organisation to the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, signaling a complete political realignment and an open declaration of support for President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.