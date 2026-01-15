Davido Says Five DNA Tests Proved He Is Not Anu Adeleke’s Father

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has publicly denied claims of paternity made by a teenage girl, saying five separate DNA tests have already proven he is not her father.

The controversy erupted after a young girl identified as Anu Adeleke shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on January 15, 2026, appealing to the singer to undergo a DNA test with her.

In the emotional message, the teenager said she had grown up believing Davido was her father and wanted clarity as she matured into adulthood.

“I am respectfully asking Mr David Adeleke Singer @davido for a DNA test to establish my identity. This test is between my dad and I. It is something I want,” she wrote, adding that she had struggled with bullying and mental health challenges while growing up with uncertainty about her identity.

Her post quickly went viral, drawing intense public attention and triggering a wave of reactions across social media.

However, Davido responded sharply on X (formerly Twitter), insisting that the matter had already been conclusively settled.

“After 5 DNA test … she dey craze … her and her mom better leave me the f*** alone and go find her papa,” the singer wrote.

In a follow-up post, the Grammy-nominated artiste stated that both sides had been involved in choosing the testing facilities.

“Yes I chose 3 hospitals and they chose their own two hospitals … all came out negative … this is the last time I’m speaking on this nonsense,” he said.

Davido also accused the girl’s mother of wrongdoing, saying the situation had gone far beyond a simple request for clarity.

“Never met the b**** … except when went for the DNA … very stupid behavior … I will soon treat their f*** … 5 f***ing hospitals just to be clear … the mom needs to go to jail … I don’t blame the poor girl,” he wrote.