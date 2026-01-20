Atiku Urges Opposition Supporters to End Infighting, Says Attacks Only Strengthen Ruling Party

Former Nigerian Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has warned supporters of opposition figures to rein in online attacks and personal insults, cautioning that internal divisions only play into the hands of the country’s ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Okay News reports that Abubakar issued the warning in a post on X on Tuesday, following heated exchanges among supporters of key opposition leaders within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to him, verbal attacks on fellow opposition figures undermine not only individual leaders but also the broader coalition and Nigeria’s democratic prospects.

The former vice-president said that anyone who insults Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, or directs similar attacks at him, does not have the interest of the ADC or Nigerians at heart.

Abubakar described the growing hostility among opposition supporters as a form of “civil war”, arguing that such disunity only benefits the All Progressives Congress, which he accused of seeking to preserve what he termed a deeply entrenched and harmful political order.

His remarks were prompted by a post on X by user Novie Everest, who accused Abubakar’s supporters of freely attacking Obi while expecting Abubakar to be spared criticism.

“Atiku’s people want to insult Peter Obi without Atiku getting the heat back. Maybe they feel Atiku deserves respect and Peter Obi does not,” the X user wrote.

Responding directly, Abubakar rejected the narrative and called for unity among opposition ranks.

“Dear Everest, Anyone who insults Obi or Atiku does not mean well for the leaders, the Coalition ADC and for Nigeria and Nigerians. The only people who benefit from such a civil war are the APC urban bandits who want to maintain the satanic status quo. We are better together,” Abubakar said.

Both Abubakar and Obi are members of the African Democratic Congress, a coalition positioning itself as a major challenger to President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC in the next general election.