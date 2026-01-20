‘I Big Pass Your Papa’ — Wizkid Responds to Seun Kuti’s Fela Legacy Criticism

Nigerian music star Wizkid has finally responded after days of sharp criticism from Seun Kuti, reigniting a heated debate over the legacy of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Okay News reports that the controversy centres on comparisons made by fans of Wizkid, popularly known as Wizkid FC, who have drawn parallels between the Grammy-winning singer and Fela Kuti, the Nigerian icon whose music and activism helped project African culture onto the global stage.

Seun Kuti, Fela’s youngest son and a prominent Afrobeat musician in his own right, has taken strong exception to those comparisons.

Over several days, he released a series of videos on social media accusing Wizkid’s fanbase of disrespecting his father’s legacy.

He warned against what he described as attempts to “steal the man’s image” and insisted that placing any modern artiste alongside Fela was deeply insulting.

In Seun’s view, Wizkid FC should “keep Fela’s name out of their mouth,” arguing that branding Wizkid as a modern version of Fela diminishes the historical and cultural significance of the late musician.

After initially remaining silent, Wizkid addressed the controversy via his Instagram Stories, sharing a video recorded by a woman who openly criticised Seun Kuti and defended Wizkid’s reverence for Fela.

Accusing Seun Kuti of “acting insane”, the woman argued that Wizkid has shown nothing but respect for Fela Kuti and has helped introduce the Afrobeat legend’s work to a younger generation. Her remarks, delivered bluntly, were shared in full by Wizkid.

“Seun Kuti’s family, is this how you will be looking at this bro until he enters the market because he has been using seven days and seven nights to act insane? You are cursing people’s children that much; you and your father will be unfortunate. If not for Wizkid, do you think anyone would care about your father or do you think we’re still in 1990? Your father succeeded, yet you’re this miserable? Is it only pant and weeed you inherited from him? Wizkid literally has his tattoo on his body. I used to think you were wise. You’re finished!”

Wizkid followed the repost with his own direct response, posting a short but scathing message aimed at Seun Kuti.

“I Big pass your papa. Wetin you won do? Fool at 40”

The exchange has triggered widespread reactions online, with fans and observers debating issues of legacy, respect and generational influence within Afrobeat.