Australian Scientists Unveil Precision Immunotherapy Breakthrough For Rare Blood Cancer

Australian medical researchers have announced a major scientific breakthrough that could significantly change how myelofibrosis, a rare and life-threatening blood cancer, is treated globally. The discovery introduces a highly targeted immunotherapy approach that directly attacks the abnormal blood cells responsible for the disease rather than merely easing symptoms.

Okay News reports that the research was carried out by scientists from the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, SA Pathology, and the University of Adelaide, three leading medical and academic institutions based in Adelaide, the capital city of South Australia. Their findings were published on Monday, January 12, 2026, in Blood, one of the world’s most influential international medical journals focused on hematology.

Myelofibrosis is a rare bone marrow cancer that disrupts the body’s ability to produce healthy blood cells. The condition often leads to severe anemia, frequent infections, abnormal bleeding, fatigue, weight loss, and enlargement of the spleen and liver, significantly reducing patients’ quality of life. Existing treatments largely focus on managing these symptoms rather than eliminating the underlying cause of the disease.

The newly developed approach uses precision immunotherapy to selectively remove the abnormal blood cells driving myelofibrosis. Unlike conventional therapies, which provide symptom relief without targeting the root cause, the new method focuses on destroying the disease-causing cells while sparing healthy tissue.

The study was co-led by Professor Daniel Thomas, Director of the Blood Cancer Program at the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, alongside Professor Angel Lopez, Head of Human Immunology at SA Pathology. Key contributions also came from Dr Denis Tvorogov of the University of Adelaide and Dr Chloe Thompson-Peach, a Cancer Council South Australia research fellow.

Professor Thomas described the findings as a global first, revealing that Type One calreticulin mutations respond differently to treatment compared to Type Two mutations.

“People with myelofibrosis are often treated with therapies that help control symptoms, but they do not selectively target the abnormal cells driving the disease,” Professor Thomas said.

“Our research shows that by focusing on what makes these cells different, it may be possible to develop treatments that are both more effective and more targeted. This is part of a major paradigm shift in the treatment of myelofibrosis and related diseases.”

Researchers identified two distinct biological targets that optimally eliminate the harmful cells. A critical element of the work involved the use of patient samples stored in the South Australian Cancer Research Biobank, supported by the Health Services Charitable Gifts Board.

Professor Angel Lopez emphasized that the findings reflect a broader movement toward personalized cancer treatment worldwide.

“This work shows the power of precision immunology, where treatments are designed to recognize disease-causing cells with extraordinary specificity while sparing healthy tissue,” Professor Lopez said.

“The future of cancer treatment lies in understanding disease at a molecular and immune level and then translating that knowledge into therapies that are potent, long-lasting, and precise.”

Despite the optimism, the researchers cautioned that the treatment is not yet ready for clinical use. Further laboratory testing and regulatory assessments are required before patient trials can begin.

The research teams will now focus on advancing the therapy toward clinical trials, with the long-term goal of delivering safer and more effective treatment options for people living with myelofibrosis around the world.