Edo Governor Condemns Palace Attack As Ekpoma Protest Over Insecurity Turns Violent

The Governor of Edo State, a state in southern Nigeria, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has strongly condemned the violent attack on the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma, a traditional ruler in Esan land, following a protest over worsening insecurity in the area.

The palace belongs to His Royal Majesty, Zaiki Anthony Abumere the Second, the Onojie of Ekpoma, a prominent traditional institution in Esan land, located in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Nigeria. The attack occurred after a protest by residents of Ekpoma against frequent kidnappings and security threats was reportedly hijacked by violent individuals.

Okay News reports that the protest, which initially began as a peaceful demonstration on Saturday, degenerated after hoodlums infiltrated the gathering, unleashing violence across the community. Traders at the local livestock market were forced to flee, animals including goats and cows were killed, and parts of the monarch’s palace were vandalised.

The unrest also led to the blockage of a major highway linking parts of Edo Central Senatorial District, effectively paralysing commercial activities and restricting movement in and out of Ekpoma for several hours.

Governor Okpebholo, who visited the palace on Monday to assess the level of damage, described the invasion of the traditional institution as unjustifiable and criminal. The governor spoke during an inspection tour of the palace, accompanied by senior government officials, security chiefs, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria’s ruling political party.

Among those present were the Edo State Commissioner of Police and senior party stakeholders, including the Edo Central Senatorial leader of the All Progressives Congress, retired General Cecil Esekhaigbe, alongside other political figures from the district.

During the visit, the governor was taken round the palace premises, where he observed extensive damage. Vehicles parked within the palace compound were vandalised, while chairs and canopies used for palace functions were destroyed. Food items, including cartons of instant noodles belonging to the Onojie’s wife, who is a trader, were also damaged.

Doors and windows within the palace were broken, further underscoring the scale of destruction caused during the invasion. Governor Okpebholo described the actions as unacceptable, stressing that legitimate protests must never be used as a cover for violence or destruction of cultural institutions.

“I want to thank Your Highness for the love you have shown to me and our people over the years,” the governor said.

“Kidnapping is a serious problem across Nigeria, and that is why the President has taken bold steps, including withdrawing police from VIP duties, to strengthen the fight against insecurity,” he added.

Governor Okpebholo disclosed that a security meeting had been held earlier in the week with a particular focus on Edo Central Senatorial District, especially the Ekpoma axis. He said the state government had rolled out strategic and technology driven security operations aimed at curbing criminal activities.

“We have carried out operations in Edo North and Edo South, and now we are in Edo Central. We will leave no stone unturned,” he said.

“The first operation was very successful—nine kidnapped persons in Etsako West were rescued unhurt and the kidnappers were arrested,” the governor stated.

He warned that those who hijacked the protest to vandalise the palace and loot property would face the full weight of the law.

“They came under the guise of protest and sentiments, then resorted to looting and violence. This is unacceptable and I condemn the act,” he said.

“We will go after them the same way we are going after kidnappers. Nobody should test our patience,” the governor added.

Emphasising his personal connection to the area, Governor Okpebholo noted that Ekpoma holds significant political and emotional importance to him.

“I am an Esan man and I got my highest votes here in Ekpoma. I will not allow bad things to happen in this land,” he said.

“In the coming days, our actions will speak for themselves. Nobody involved in this criminality will be spared,” he warned.

Earlier, the Onojie of Ekpoma described the incident as deeply unfortunate, alleging that many of the attackers were under the influence of illicit drugs.

“What transpired was very sad. Many of them were under the influence of drugs. If not for God’s intervention, something worse would have happened,” the monarch said.

He explained that he initially attempted to address the protesters when they first arrived at the palace but was prevented from doing so. According to him, the group later returned while he was attending a security meeting with other traditional rulers, forced their way into the palace, and unleashed violence.

Governor Okpebholo assured the monarch and the people of Ekpoma that decisive security actions would be implemented immediately, stressing that peace, law, and order would be fully restored across Ekpoma and the entire Edo Central Senatorial District.