Bashir Ahmad Raises Alarm Over Fake WhatsApp Account, Warns Public

1 Min Read
Bashir Ahmad
Bashir Ahmad

A former presidential aide to Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has issued a public disclaimer over what he described as a fraudulent impersonation using his name and photograph on WhatsApp.

In a statement shared with Okay News, Ahmad revealed that the phone number +234 806 024 1806 allegedly created a WhatsApp account bearing his identity and has been sending messages to members of the public requesting financial and other forms of assistance. He firmly denied any connection to the number, stressing that the messages did not originate from him.

A screen grab of the fraudulent WhatsApp profile.

He urged the public to ignore and avoid engaging with the individual behind the account, warning that the activity is fraudulent. Ahmad added that necessary steps are being taken to address the situation and prevent further misuse of his identity.

