Shehu of Borno Confirms Tomorrow Wednesday Start of Ramadan in Nigeria

The 20th Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, has officially announced the commencement of Ramadan, declaring that the holy month will begin tomorrow.

The announcement followed confirmed reports of crescent sightings from three different locations across Nigeria. According to a member of the National Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Simmwal Usman Jibril, the sightings were verified by authorities in the respective areas where they were observed. The confirmations were subsequently conveyed to the Sultanate Council for necessary action.

Okay News reliably gathered that at the time of the development, the President-General of the Council, Sa’ad Abubakar, who is the Sultan of Sokoto was said to be out of the country. In his absence, the Shehu of Borno, who serves as Deputy President-General of the Council, made the official proclamation in line with established procedure.

Muslims across Nigeria are therefore expected to begin the Ramadan fast tomorrow, marking the start of the sacred month dedicated to fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection.