Tinubu Unveils Nigeria Industrial Policy as Dangote Demands National Forum on Power

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Tinubu has launched the Nigeria Industrial Policy 2025, a roadmap to deepen value addition and accelerate industrial growth, as Aliko Dangote called for urgent action to resolve power sector challenges.

Okay News reports that the unveiling took place on Tuesday in Abuja, with Vice President Kashim Shettima representing the President. Tinubu said the policy moves Nigeria from exporting raw materials to producing finished goods while integrating small enterprises into industrial growth.

However, Dangote stressed that resolving electricity challenges is a prerequisite for any industrial policy to succeed. “Mr Vice President, I advise that you call a national forum where we resolve the issue of power,” he said. “No power, no growth.” He commended the government for stabilising the foreign exchange market but maintained that reliable electricity remains critical for industrial expansion.

The policy targets raising manufacturing’s contribution to GDP to between 20 and 25 percent by 2030. Success depends on effective implementation and resolving structural constraints, particularly in the power sector.