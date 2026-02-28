Behind the Exit: Nigeria’s President Tinubu and Police Chief Clash over Security Reforms

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has removed the country’s Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, following months of tension over key security reforms and internal disagreements within the nation’s top law enforcement structure.

Multiple senior officials within the Presidency and the Nigeria Police Force told reporters that Egbetokun’s departure was linked to his handling of a presidential order directing the withdrawal of police officers from Very Important Personality protection duties. The order, first issued on Sunday, November 23, 2025, required the redeployment of more than 11,000 officers from private and corporate protection assignments to communities struggling with kidnapping, banditry and terrorism.

Although Egbetokun formally cited “family issues” in his resignation letter submitted on Tuesday, insiders said he was summoned to the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, and informed that he had to step down. One source familiar with the discussion said, “That Monday evening, he (the President) called him to tell him that he has to go.”

Another official stated that the former police chief asked to complete his four-year tenure, which was expected to end in October 2027 following a 2024 amendment to the Police Act granting Inspectors-General of Police a fixed term regardless of age or years of service. “The former IG was supposed to go in 2027. He begged that he be allowed to complete his term. The President said no, he had to go,” the source said.

Presidency officials indicated that three major grievances shaped the President’s decision.

The first involved what was described as slow or partial compliance with the directive to withdraw officers from VIP protection. According to one official, Egbetokun opposed the move during a meeting with security chiefs, arguing that business leaders required police protection. “One of the issues is the withdrawal of police from VIPs. He didn’t execute it as quickly as the President wanted. He did it halfheartedly. He actually argued against it with the President during the security meeting, saying that the economic actors, the business people need to be protected,” the official said.

President Tinubu reportedly responded that protection could be provided by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, a federal paramilitary agency responsible for safeguarding critical national assets. The official quoted the President as saying, “the Civil Defence is even more lethal in handling of arms. So, what are you talking about? What is the difference between Civil Defence and the police? They are both carrying arms. So why are you fixated on having police to do that?”

On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at a Federal Executive Council meeting, the President described the directive as “non-negotiable” and instructed Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to coordinate implementation with the Inspector-General of Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Department of State Services were also tasked with ensuring compliance.

Presidency sources further alleged that the VIP deployment arrangement generated over ₦300 billion (about $200 million) annually for the police through payments made by businesses and individuals for assigned officers. According to one insider, “They collect ₦100,000 (about $67) per month from one officer. So, they will give the officer maybe ₦50,000 (about $33). So, the rest goes through the chain. It trickles down.”

The source added that the presidential order disrupted this income stream and met resistance within sections of the police establishment.

The second issue involved Egbetokun’s reported opposition to the creation of state police. The proposal, backed by President Tinubu, is currently under consideration through a constitutional amendment process in Nigeria’s National Assembly, the country’s federal legislature.

According to one source, Egbetokun presented a memorandum at a public hearing arguing against state policing. “He is publicly against state police. Even at the National Assembly, the police memorandum that he read when they did public hearing, he was against it,” the source said, adding, “How can you be against something that your Commander-In-Chief wants?”

Just hours after Egbetokun was summoned to the Presidential Villa, President Tinubu addressed state governors during an interfaith breaking of fast in Abuja and declared that the establishment of state police would not be delayed. “Without it, farms cannot flourish, businesses cannot grow, and families cannot sleep in peace. We will establish state police to curb insecurity,” the President said.

The third grievance related to what officials described as strained relationships with colleagues, particularly Olatunji Disu, who has now been appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police. Both men previously served under Tinubu during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital, from 1999 to 2007.

One Presidency source said, “The President doesn’t like people using power against their peers, your friends, people that you grew up with, people that were with you, your colleagues, those who were part of your career growth.”

The source added that President Tinubu had supported Egbetokun’s rise through several promotions, including during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. “Tinubu helped him to attain all the positions he got to. It was Tinubu that was pushing him, using political leverage,” the insider said.

Okay News reports that the Nigeria Police Council, the constitutional body responsible for advising the President on police appointments, is expected to meet next week to consider Disu’s confirmation. If endorsed, President Tinubu will forward his name to the Senate for confirmation in line with the Police Act 2020.

Egbetokun was appointed as Nigeria’s 22nd Inspector-General of Police on Monday, June 19, 2023. He succeeded Alkali Baba. His tenure attracted early debate because he was approaching the mandatory retirement age of 60. However, the Police Act was amended in July 2024 to grant Inspectors-General a fixed four-year term, effectively extending his expected stay until October 2027.

His removal marks a significant development in Nigeria’s ongoing security reform efforts and signals a firm presidential stance on compliance with federal directives.