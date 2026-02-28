BUA Cement’s 2025 Profit Surges 367% to N465 Billion, Board Proposes N10 Dividend

Lagos, Nigeria – BUA Cement Plc has released its audited 2025 full year results, reporting a pre-tax profit of N465.28 billion (approximately $297 million), representing a 367 percent increase from N99.63 billion recorded in 2024.

Revenue for the year rose to N1.18 trillion, up 34.56 percent from N876.47 billion recorded in the previous year, reflecting strong top-line growth during the period.

Okay News reports that following the impressive performance, the Board has approved a final dividend of N10.00 per ordinary share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, subject to appropriate withholding tax and shareholders’ approval.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on May 8, 2026, with payment scheduled for May 21, 2026.

Cost of sales declined marginally by 0.16 percent to N575.26 billion, while gross profit more than doubled to N604.18 billion, up 101.15 percent year-on-year.

Operating profit surged 249.65 percent to N504.55 billion, and profit after tax climbed 381.73 percent to N356.04 billion.

Foreign exchange loss dropped significantly to N9.6 billion compared to a loss of N92 billion in 2024, while finance costs declined to N56 billion from over N60 billion.

Total assets increased 18.20 percent to N1.86 trillion, driven largely by a 77.06 percent expansion in current assets to N662.92 billion. Cash and cash equivalents rose sharply to N280.37 billion as of December 2025.

Total equity expanded significantly to N672.90 billion, up 73.18 percent year-on-year, reflecting the strong profit growth recorded during the year.

BUA Cement closed at N219.00 per share on Friday, February 27, 2026, compared to a year-opening price of N178.50, reflecting a year-to-date gain of 22.7 percent.

This remarkable cement company profit growth was driven by strong revenue performance and reduced foreign exchange losses. Sustaining this cement company profit growth will depend on continued operational efficiency and stable macroeconomic conditions.