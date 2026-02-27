Yobe State Awards Scholarships and Laptops to 148 Law School Aspirants

Damaturu, Yobe State – The Yobe State Government has awarded comprehensive scholarships and laptops to 148 indigenous law graduates recently admitted into the Nigerian Law School for the 2026 academic session. The financial intervention is part of an ongoing state initiative aimed at easing the financial burden on students and supporting the educational advancement of future legal professionals from the northeastern region.

Okay News reports that the official disbursement ceremony took place on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Representing Governor Mai Mala Buni, the state’s Commissioner of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Professor Bello Kawuwa, led the Yobe State Scholarships Board meeting to present each successful candidate with a new laptop and a cash grant of 475,000 naira. In an unprecedented move, the state executive also approved special financial support for 11 candidates preparing to resit their professional legal examinations.

According to Dr. Kagu Abubakar, the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Scholarships Board, this latest cohort brings the total number of state-sponsored law graduates to 719 since the program’s inception in 2020. He praised the administration’s continuous investments in the education sector, describing the purposeful and futuristic interventions as a defining hallmark of Governor Buni’s commitment to building a highly skilled workforce for tomorrow.