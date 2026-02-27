Comedian Seyi Law Apologizes Over Comments on Nigeria’s Security

Popular Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has issued a public apology following massive backlash over his recent claims that the country is currently safer than it was a decade ago. The entertainer bowed to intense public pressure after his remarks were widely condemned as tone-deaf to the reality of citizens facing escalating violent crimes.

Okay News reports that the controversy ignited after the comedian appeared on a podcast where he praised President Bola Tinubu’s administration for effectively tackling national security threats. The broadcast immediately triggered outrage across social media platforms, drawing fierce criticism from everyday Nigerians and victims of kidnapping who felt the statements minimized their traumatic experiences and the severe challenges facing the nation.

In his retraction, Seyi Law expressed deep regret to the victims and families affected by the ongoing security crisis, acknowledging that no citizen deserves to have their peace of mind shattered. While maintaining his political support for the current administration, the comedian utilized his public apology to directly appeal to President Tinubu, urging the federal government to urgently intensify its efforts in the battle against insecurity.