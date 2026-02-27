Katsina Governor Mourns Late Water Board Director Engr. Tukur Tingilin

Katsina, Nigeria – The Katsina State Government is mourning the loss of the Managing Director of the State Water Board, Engineer Tukur Hassan Tingilin. On Friday, Governor Dikko Rada led a high-level state delegation to Malumfashi Local Government Area to attend the funeral prayers and pay final respects to the late public official.

Okay News reports that the Islamic funeral rites, known as the Janazah, took place shortly after the Friday Jumu’ah prayers at the Malumfashi Central Mosque. The solemn ceremony was led by the Honourable Khadi of Katsina State, Mutawakkil Mustapha Salis, and drew a large gathering of grieving family members, government officials, traditional leaders, and local community members.

In a public statement following the burial, Governor Rada praised the late director for his dedication, humility, and integrity, particularly highlighting his significant contributions to strengthening the state’s water infrastructure and public service delivery. Extending his deepest condolences on behalf of the government, the governor prayed for the deceased to be granted eternal rest and for his loved ones to find the fortitude to bear the painful loss.