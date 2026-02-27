ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Raises $110 Billion at $730 Billion Valuation

San Francisco, USA – OpenAI has announced a $110 billion funding round, valuing the company at a pre-money valuation of $730 billion, according to a blog post released on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Okay News reports that the investment includes $50 billion from Amazon, $30 billion from NVIDIA, and $30 billion from SoftBank, with additional investors expected to join the round. The new capital will accelerate the deployment of advanced AI tools across its platform, alongside strategic partnerships with Amazon and NVIDIA. NVIDIA will provide 3 gigawatts of dedicated inference capacity and 2 gigawatts of training on Vera Rubin systems, building on Hopper and Blackwell systems already in operation.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the partnership reflects the company’s long-term commitment to working with partners who share its ambition to translate scientific progress into systems that deliver real-world benefits. He noted that SoftBank, NVIDIA, and Amazon are long-term partners who share OpenAI’s ambition to turn real scientific progress into systems that deliver meaningful benefits for people at global scale.

Products like Codex, OpenAI’s AI-powered coding agent used to write, edit, review, and ship software code, have seen weekly users more than triple to 1.6 million since the start of the year. ChatGPT now serves over 900 million weekly active users, including more than 50 million paying subscribers. More than 9 million paying business users rely on ChatGPT for work, while startups, enterprises, and governments use the platform to transform their products and services.

In January, the company announced it would begin rolling out advertisements in ChatGPT, starting with a test in the U.S. targeting free users and those on the low-cost Go plan, while Pro, Business, and Enterprise users will remain ad-free. The ads will be clearly labeled, separate from chatbot responses, and exclude users under 18 and sensitive topics. The company continues to expand its product ecosystem, including ChatGPT Health, which combines personal health information with AI guidance, and a partnership with PayPal to integrate its digital wallet into ChatGPT. This massive AI investment underscores the growing race to dominate artificial intelligence infrastructure. Sustained AI investment at this scale will accelerate development of increasingly capable systems.