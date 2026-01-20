Beijing Presses Taliban Authorities To Boost Protection For Chinese Citizens After Kabul Restaurant Bombing

China’s government demanded stronger protection for its nationals in Afghanistan after an explosion at a restaurant in Kabul, the Afghan capital, killed at least seven people, including one Chinese citizen.

Okay News reports that China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had lodged urgent representations with Afghanistan’s Taliban-led authorities, following the attack on Monday, 19 January 2026, in the Shahr-e Naw area, a central district of Kabul.

“China has made urgent representations with the Afghan side, demanding that the Afghan side spare no effort to treat the injured, further take effective measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, told a news conference.

Kabul city police spokesperson, Khalid Zadran, said six Afghan nationals also died in the blast at the Chinese Noodle restaurant. He added that the restaurant largely catered to Chinese Muslim customers.

The SITE Intelligence Group, a United States-based organisation that tracks extremist communications, said the regional branch of the Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility, describing the incident as a suicide attack targeting Chinese nationals.

Chinese authorities also said five Chinese nationals were wounded and issued a fresh warning about travel to Afghanistan, where China shares a rugged 76-kilometre border.

“Chinese citizens and enterprises already in Afghanistan should enhance their awareness of prevention, strengthen security measures and evacuate high-risk areas as soon as possible,” Guo said.

Since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, their administration has repeatedly vowed to restore security while seeking foreign investors as international aid and external funding shrink. Chinese business visitors have increased their presence in the country in recent years, even as Afghanistan has faced periodic attacks claimed by the Islamic State group, including a previous deadly assault on a Kabul hotel known for hosting Chinese guests.