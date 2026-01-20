Court Resumes Trial of Anthony Joshua’s Driver Charged With ‘Reckless Driving’

The Magistrate Court sitting in Sagamu, Ogun State, has continued proceedings in the criminal trial of Adeniyi Kayode, the driver involved in the fatal automobile accident that resulted in the deaths of two close associates of heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua. The 46-year-old defendant appeared before Magistrate Olufunilayo Somefun to answer to serious allegations stemming from the collision involving a Lexus SUV.

Okay News reports that the hearing resumed on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, following the defendant’s initial arraignment earlier in the month. Kayode is facing a four-count charge which includes dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, and driving without due care and attention resulting in bodily harm and property damage.

In addition to the counts regarding the manner of driving, the prosecution has accused Kayode of operating the vehicle without a valid national driver’s license at the time of the incident. These charges are filed in accordance with the relevant sections of the Federal Highway Act and the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as they apply within Ogun State.

Prior to the resumption of the hearing, the court had already admitted the defendant to bail. The magistrate set the bail sum at ₦5 million, requiring the provision of two sureties to ensure Kayode’s continued appearance throughout the legal process. The court is now tasked with examining the evidence to determine the driver’s culpability in the tragedy.

The legal action is the aftermath of a horrific crash that occurred on December 29, 2025, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Reports indicate that the vehicle, carrying the boxing star and his team, collided with a stationary truck. While Anthony Joshua and Kayode survived the impact with minor injuries, the crash claimed the lives of Latif Ayodele, Joshua’s personal trainer, and Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach.

Following the incident, the bodies of the deceased were repatriated to the United Kingdom for final rites. They were buried on January 4, 2026, at Hendon Cemetery after funeral prayers were observed at the London Central Mosque. The boxing community continues to mourn the loss of the two professionals as the legal process in Nigeria moves forward.