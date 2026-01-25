Bidemi Kosoko Welcomes New Baby As Family, Colleagues Celebrate Online

Bidemi Kosoko, a Nigerian film actress in the country’s Yoruba-language movie industry, popularly known as Nollywood, has welcomed a new baby.

The update was shared on Sunday by her sister, Sola Kosoko, who is also a Nigerian actress and a member of the same well-known Kosoko acting family led by veteran performer Jide Kosoko.

In an Instagram post, Sola expressed gratitude to God and announced the arrival of the child, inviting friends and supporters to celebrate with the family. Okay News reports that she also congratulated both sides of the family connected to the birth.

In her message, she wrote, “Praiseeee God. Awesome God. The author and finisher of our faith.

“Join us to welcome our newest baby in the family to @bidemi_kosoko. Congratulations to the BANKOLE and KOSOKO Family.”

After the post went public, fellow actors, entertainers, and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and prayers for the new mother and her child.

Among those who reacted was Fausat Balogun, a veteran Nigerian actress widely known for her roles in Yoruba films, who wrote, “Congratulations.”

Mide Martins, another popular Nigerian actress in the Yoruba film scene, also commented, “Congratulations Love.”

Kemi Korede, a Nigerian actress and producer, added, “Congratulations darling,” while actor Ayo Olaiya posted, “Congratulations Olorire lomo wa,” a celebratory message in Yoruba.

Bidemi Kosoko has previously spoken publicly about motherhood. In May 2022, she welcomed a baby girl, marking an earlier addition to her growing family.