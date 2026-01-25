Rapid Police Response In Oyo Foils Abduction, Victim Rescued With Head Injury

Security operatives in Oyo State, a state in south western Nigeria, have stopped an attempted kidnapping in Olorunda Village, Ojongbodu area of Oyo West Local Government Area, and rescued the abducted man alive.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, 24 January 2026, after suspected kidnappers reportedly stormed a home in Ojongbodu, a community near Oyo town in Oyo State. The victim, identified as Haruna Lawal, a resident of Olorunda Village, was said to have suffered a head injury during the attack.

The Oyo State Police Command, the state branch of the Nigeria Police Force, said the case was reported through a distress call received at about 2:10 a.m. Okay News reports that the call was made by a resident, Alimot, who told officers that armed men had invaded her brother’s residence in the area.

Police authorities said the attackers took Lawal away and also fled with his motorcycle, heading into an unknown location.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 25 January 2026, in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, said officers moved quickly after receiving directives from the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Femi Haruna. He explained that operatives were immediately deployed to the scene to begin a search.

According to the police account, the response included a bush combing operation aimed at putting pressure on the suspects and cutting off their possible escape routes. The statement added that as patrol teams advanced with patrol vehicles and sirens, the kidnappers realised security forces were closing in.

“The kidnappers, realising that security forces were closing in on them, abandoned the victim and fled,” the statement said.

Lawal was rescued alive within hours of the abduction and was taken to the General Hospital in Oyo town for treatment. The police said he was receiving medical attention for the head injury he sustained during the incident.

The command described the rescue as evidence of its readiness to respond to threats against public safety. It also said efforts had been stepped up to track down the suspects who escaped, while investigations into the attempted kidnapping continued.

Police also appealed to residents across the state to remain alert and to share timely and credible information with security agencies, noting that community reports often play a key role in stopping crimes early.

Commissioner of Police Femi Haruna, who heads policing operations in the state, also expressed appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the nationwide head of the Nigeria Police Force, for what the command described as leadership and support. The statement further commended officers involved in the operation, as well as strategic partners who assisted, for their courage and professionalism.

Oyo State, like many parts of Nigeria, has faced concerns about violent crime in recent years, and authorities have repeatedly urged the public to report suspicious movements quickly so that security teams can respond before victims are moved far from their communities.