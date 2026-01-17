Bobi Wine Claims He Escaped House Arrest as Museveni Leads Uganda’s Election Count

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has announced his escape from house arrest following a security raid on his residence in Kampala. The politician, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, stated that he fled during a nighttime operation involving military and police forces, although his family members reportedly remain under detention at the property.

This development comes as the national electoral commission prepares to announce the final results of Thursday’s presidential vote. Okay News reports that current tallies show President Yoweri Museveni maintaining a significant lead with approximately 72% of the vote, while Wine trails with 24%, based on returns from the majority of polling stations.

The police have countered Wine’s claims of an escape, asserting that the opposition leader is still within his home under security surveillance. Authorities stated that access to the residence is being restricted because the area is considered a security hotspot, maintaining that these measures are necessary to prevent potential civil unrest as the country awaits the official election outcome.

The electoral period has been marked by significant disruptions, including a nationwide internet blackout and reports of violence resulting in several fatalities. Wine has condemned the election process as fraudulent, citing allegations of ballot stuffing, while international observers have expressed concern over the transparency and fairness of the proceedings given the communication restrictions.

President Museveni, who has held power since 1986, is seeking a seventh term in office, positioning himself as the primary figure of national stability. His challenger, the 43-year-old musician-turned-politician, has campaigned on a platform of sweeping reforms aimed at addressing the needs of Uganda’s predominantly young population, characterizing the election as a pivotal moment for the nation’s future.