High Seas Treaty Becomes Law, to Protect Most of World’s Oceans

A historic shift in global ocean governance has officially begun today as the High Seas Treaty enters into force as international law. The accord, formally known as the BBNJ Agreement, establishes the first legally binding framework designed to safeguard marine life in international waters, which represent nearly two-thirds of the world’s total ocean area.

The implementation of this treaty follows a long-standing diplomatic effort that reached a significant milestone in September 2025, when the 60th nation formally ratified the pact.

Okay News reports that as of January 2026, more than 80 countries have now joined the agreement, providing the legal authority required to create large-scale marine protected areas in regions that previously lacked oversight.

The treaty is designed to address pressing environmental threats, including the loss of biodiversity and the ongoing impacts of climate change on deep-sea ecosystems. Under the new rules, nations are required to conduct environmental impact assessments for commercial activities in international waters and ensure that the benefits of marine genetic resources are shared fairly among all participants.

Historically, the high seas were largely unregulated, with less than one percent of these waters under any form of official protection. Experts believe this new legal regime will be vital for achieving the international “30×30” goal, an ambitious pledge to protect at least 30 percent of the planet’s land and sea by the year 2030.

In the coming months, member nations will begin building the necessary institutions to oversee the treaty’s mandates. The first global summit, or Conference of the Parties, is expected to take place within the next year to finalize the specific decision-making processes that will govern the world’s most remote and vital marine environments.