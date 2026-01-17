Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has declared US President Donald Trump the primary culprit behind the violence, killings, and infrastructure damage witnessed during the recent riots in Iran. Speaking to a massive gathering on the anniversary of Eid al-Mab’ath, the Leader characterized the American President as a criminal in this regard, asserting that the United States is directly responsible for the casualties and the false accusations currently being levied against the Iranian nation.

Okay News reports that Ayatollah Khamenei distinguished this recent wave of sedition from previous instances of unrest, noting that foreign interference has escalated from media manipulation to direct executive involvement. The Leader highlighted that, unlike in the past, the President of the United States personally intervened to encourage rioters and even floated the possibility of providing military support, confirming that the unrest was a calculated American-instigated plot designed to dismantle Iran’s sovereignty.

The Leader situated these events within a broader context of aggressive American foreign policy, citing the Trump administration’s ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as irrefutable proof of America’s modus operandi. By drawing this parallel, it reinforces the argument that the United States is actively seeking to restore its political and economic hegemony over independent nations, using trained agents and sabotage to replicate the regime change tactics successfully deployed in Venezuela.

Evidence of this coordinated assault was further highlighted by public admissions from Western officials. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo openly messaged support to those in the streets, while the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, explicitly stated on social media that its agents were present “in the field” alongside the rioters.

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded by affirming that while Iran will not drag the region into war, it will ensure that both domestic saboteurs and their international backers face punishment for their crimes against the country.