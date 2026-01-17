Lagos Government Orders Probe After Twin Babies Die After Routine Vaccination

The Lagos State Government has initiated a formal probe into the sudden death of nine-month-old twin boys, Testimony and Timothy Alozie, who reportedly died shortly after receiving routine immunizations. The state has ordered a comprehensive postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death as police and health officials conduct a joint investigation into the incident.

Okay News reports that the tragedy came to light after the twins’ father, Samuel Alozie, shared heartbreaking footage on social media showing his deceased sons. Alozie stated that the children, who were vaccinated on December 24, 2025, became visibly weak and lost their appetite almost immediately, eventually passing away the next morning despite the parents following medical advice to administer paracetamol for potential fever.

The grieving father has expressed confusion and disbelief over the explanation allegedly provided by the health center, which attributed the deaths to “food bacteria.” He insists the children were in good health prior to the hospital visit and questions how such a diagnosis could apply to both infants simultaneously immediately following their immunizations.

In response, Lagos State officials have expressed sympathy for the family but cautioned against premature conclusions while awaiting the autopsy results. Government representatives emphasized that the vaccine in question has been administered to many other children without incident, stressing that the investigation aims to restore public confidence in the state’s primary healthcare system.