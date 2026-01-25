Brazilian Woman Arrested at Abuja Airport for Smuggling Heroin

A 30-year-old Brazilian national has been intercepted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. The suspect was allegedly attempting to smuggle a massive shipment of heroin into Nigeria, concealed within her checked luggage.

Okay News reports that the suspect, identified as Ms. Ingrid Rosa Benevides, was apprehended on Friday, January 23, 2026. She had arrived in the federal capital aboard a Qatar Airways flight, QR1431, shortly before her luggage underwent an intensive security screening based on prior intelligence-driven surveillance.

During a thorough search of two suitcases checked in by the Brazilian national, who is a private security operative in her home country, officers discovered suspicious items. The luggage was found to contain 21 sealed packs deceptively labelled as Brazilian coffee in an attempt to evade detection by security personnel.

Further inspection and laboratory tests confirmed that the packs held a white substance identified as heroin, with a combined weight of 30.09 kilograms. The NDLEA stated that the illicit drugs, estimated to be worth more than N3 billion on the street, represent the largest single heroin seizure ever recorded at the Abuja airport.

During initial questioning, Benevides claimed that she travelled to Nigeria under the pretext of a holiday while allegedly transporting the prohibited consignment. Investigators are now working to uncover the broader international network involved in the movement of the high-value narcotics.

The NDLEA has reiterated its resolve to strengthen intelligence-led checks at airports and other entry points to curb transnational drug trafficking. The agency remains committed to safeguarding the country from the inflow of illicit substances through continuous vigilance and advanced security protocols.