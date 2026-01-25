Fubara Tells Rivers Residents State Can Overcome Current Pressures With Faith

Residents of Rivers State, in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region, have been urged not to lose hope despite the difficulties facing the state, as Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara said the challenges are not beyond solutions.

The message was delivered on Sunday during the 2026 Holy Ghost Rally organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, a major Pentecostal church with branches across Nigeria and many countries. The programme held at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State in southern Nigeria.

Governor Fubara, who spoke through his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, said the state’s confidence comes from faith and the belief that divine help can guide leaders and citizens through uncertain times. Okay News reports that he linked the message to the theme of the rally, “The All-Sufficient God,” describing it as fitting for the moment.

“With the Almighty God on our side, our challenges are surmountable and our future remains hopeful. The theme of this year’s rally, ‘The All-Sufficient God,’ is both timely and reassuring,” the governor said.

He explained that the theme points people back to God as a dependable source of wisdom, strength, provision and grace, especially when human effort appears limited. He added that when people reach the end of what they can do on their own, faith offers renewed confidence that solutions can still emerge.

The governor also praised the Redeemed Christian Church of God for what he described as its continued prayers and spiritual support for Rivers State and Nigeria. He said the church has helped to promote moral discipline, unity and values that strengthen communities.

At the rally, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, preached from Genesis 17:1, describing God as all-sufficient and able to meet every human need. He told worshippers that while human effort, including medical intervention, can reach limits, faith in God can bring restoration and change situations that appear hopeless.

Organisers and participants said the gathering reinforced messages of hope, resilience and trust in God, as many residents look to the future with renewed optimism.