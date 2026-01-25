Troops Arrest Elderly Woman Supplying Illegal Drugs to Terrorists in Borno

Joint Task Force troops operating in the North East have achieved a major breakthrough in their mission to dismantle the logistics and support systems used by insurgent groups. This latest success is part of an ongoing military strategy to weaken the operational capacity of terrorists by cutting off their access to essential illicit supplies.

Okay News gathered that the operation, conducted on January 23, 2026, led to the arrest of a 65-year-old woman identified as Hauwa Abulazeez. She was apprehended in the Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State following a coordinated intelligence effort that exposed her involvement in providing logistical support to criminal elements.

Investigations revealed that the suspect played a pivotal role as a primary supplier of cannabis sativa to Boko Haram members. Her distribution network allegedly spanned several key communities, including Askira Uba, Rumirgo, Gwahi, Wamdiyo, Uvu, and Gaya, serving as a critical link in the movement of illegal substances within the theater of operations.

Preliminary reports indicate that the illegal narcotics were originally sourced from Sarti Baruwa in Taraba State before being transported through secret routes for final delivery to the insurgents. During the arrest, security forces recovered 14 compressed blocks of the substance, weighing approximately 30 kilograms, which were intended for distribution among terrorist units to sustain their activities.

The suspect is currently being held in military custody as investigators work to identify and apprehend other members of the wider trafficking network. By targeting these specific supply lines, the military aims to significantly reduce the influence of criminal actors and reinforce the authority of law enforcement across the affected regions.

Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer for Operation HADIN KAI, emphasized that the military remains dedicated to eliminating all forms of criminality in the North East. He noted that maintaining sustained pressure on these logistics networks is essential for restoring enduring peace and stability to the communities that have been impacted by the insurgency.