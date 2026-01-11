Brighton Eliminates Manchester United from FA Cup as Welbeck Haunts Former Club

Manchester United’s tumultuous season hit a new low on Sunday as they were knocked out of the FA Cup third roundp⁹ following a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. The visitors controlled much of the game at Old Trafford, exploiting defensive lapses to secure their fourth win in their last five visits to the “Theatre of Dreams,” effectively ending United’s hopes for domestic silverware this season.

Okay News reports that Brajan Gruda opened the scoring for the Seagulls in the 12th minute, setting the tone for a difficult afternoon for the hosts. The situation worsened in the second half when former United forward Danny Welbeck returned to haunt his boyhood club, netting a composed finish in the 64th minute to double Brighton’s advantage and silence the home crowd.

The Red Devils attempted a late rally when Benjamin Sesko headed home a Bruno Fernandes corner in the 85th minute, briefly sparking hope of a comeback. However, any momentum was swiftly derailed just four minutes later when 18-year-old substitute Shea Lacey was sent off for a second bookable offense after petulantly throwing the ball away, leaving United with ten men for the final moments.

The defeat piles further pressure on the club’s management, with the team now facing a season devoid of European football or cup success.

While Brighton celebrated a professional performance under Fabian Hurzeler, United fans were left frustrated by another lackluster display that highlighted the deepening crisis within the squad.