Sudan’s Government Returns to Khartoum After Three Years of Exile Amid Civil War

The military-led government of Sudan has officially relocated its operations back to the capital city of Khartoum, ending nearly three years of functioning from a temporary base in Port Sudan.

Prime Minister Kamil Idris announced the historic return on Sunday, characterizing the administration as a “government of hope” that is determined to rebuild the shattered metropolis following its recapture from paramilitary forces last March.

Okay News reports that the administration was forced to abandon the capital in 2023 when a violent civil war erupted between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). During the years of conflict, the RSF occupation led to the displacement of approximately five million residents from the city, with reports of widespread looting and the destruction of infrastructure leaving basic services in a state of collapse.

In his address, Prime Minister Idris pledged to prioritize the immediate restoration of critical utilities, including water, electricity, and healthcare, for the beleaguered population remaining in the city. He further declared 2026 to be a “year of peace” for the nation, aiming to end a humanitarian catastrophe that the UN estimates has displaced 12 million people and claimed at least 150,000 lives since the fighting began.

The conflict, rooted in a power struggle between Army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, continues to draw international concern due to foreign interference. Despite multiple failed peace attempts, both factions continue to receive external support, with recent scrutiny falling on the United Arab Emirates over allegations of arming the paramilitary forces, claims the Gulf nation has denied.