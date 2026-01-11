Ogun Police Probe Alleged Assault on Singer Portable Following Viral Detention Video

The Ogun State Police Command has initiated an urgent internal investigation into the treatment of popular Afrobeat artist Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, after disturbing footage of his detention surfaced on social media.

The viral video appears to show the singer shirtless, handcuffed, and in visible distress within a police facility, sparking widespread public outrage and raising serious concerns about the professional conduct of the officers on duty.

Okay News reports that Police Public Relations Officer DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi confirmed the singer remains in custody but strongly denounced the alleged physical abuse and the unauthorized recording of the suspect. The spokesperson emphasized that filming detainees violates standard operating procedures and endangers the integrity of investigations, vowing that any personnel found culpable of mistreating the musician will face strict disciplinary action under the law.

The arrest was precipitated by a formal petition filed by actress Omobolarinde Akinyanju, also known as Ashabi Simple, who shares a child with the controversial singer. She alleged that Portable subjected her to severe physical assault, confiscated her mobile phones, and threatened her life with an axe during a confrontation at his bar on New Year’s Day, following a heated dispute regarding their relationship status and claims of infidelity.

While the police have acknowledged the severity of the domestic violence allegations against the singer, they maintained that due process must be followed regarding his rights in custody. Portable had previously taken to social media to publicly address the conflict, expressing frustration over a lawsuit filed by the actress and maintaining that his legal wife, Bewaji, is the only woman entitled to that title in his life.