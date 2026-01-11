Saudi Arabia’s Oldest Man Dies at 142, Leaving Behind 134 Descendants

Nasser bin Radan Al Rashid Al Wadaei, recognized as the oldest man in Saudi Arabia, has passed away at the extraordinary age of 142, marking the end of an era that spanned the nation’s entire modern history.

A massive gathering of approximately 7,000 mourners attended funeral prayers in Dhahran Al Janoub to pay their final respects before he was laid to rest in his home village of Al Rashid in the southern region of the Kingdom.

Okay News gathered that the centenarian was born well before the unification of Saudi Arabia, living through the reigns of every monarch from the founding King Abdulaziz to the current King Salman.

His life served as a living bridge between the Kingdom’s traditional past and its current modernization, witnessing over a century of profound political, social, and economic shifts that have transformed the Gulf nation.

Renowned for his physical stamina and deep religious dedication, Al Wadaei reportedly completed the Hajj pilgrimage over 40 times during his lifetime. He leaves behind a sprawling family tree of 134 children and grandchildren, with family accounts noting that he married for the final time at the age of 110, a union that surprisingly blessed him with another daughter in his super-centenarian years.

The announcement of his death has triggered a wave of tributes across social media platforms, where many citizens have honored him as a powerful symbol of faith, resilience, and longevity. His passing represents the loss of a rare firsthand witness to the formative years of the Saudi state, resonating deeply with a public that values the continuity of their heritage and history.