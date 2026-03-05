British Labour MP Joani Reid Steps Back From Party Role as Husband Faces China Spy Probe

London, United Kingdom — A member of the Parliament of the United Kingdom has temporarily withdrawn from the parliamentary group of the country’s governing Labour Party after her husband was reportedly arrested as part of a national security investigation involving suspected spying for China.

Joani Reid, a British lawmaker representing the Labour Party in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, announced on Thursday that she would step aside from her party’s parliamentary group while internal inquiries take place. The move followed reports that her husband, David Taylor, was among individuals detained by British authorities on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Reid said her decision was voluntary and intended to allow the process to proceed without affecting the party.

“I am voluntarily suspending myself… and will not sit as a Labour MP until internal investigations are concluded. I will welcome and cooperate with any questions and worries the party may have,” Reid said in a statement.

She also stressed that she is not personally under investigation by law enforcement authorities.

“I am not under investigation by the police and no accusations have been against me. I have done nothing wrong. I love my country.”

Okay News reports that counter terrorism officers from the United Kingdom carried out arrests on Wednesday in London and parts of Wales. Authorities said the suspects were detained on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

According to the Metropolitan Police Service of London, which is the primary police force responsible for policing Greater London, three individuals were arrested during the operation.

The police later confirmed that all three had been released on bail while investigations continue.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said the suspects had “subsequently been released on bail to a date in May”.

British media organisations reported that David Taylor, Reid’s husband, was one of the three people arrested during the operation. Taylor, 39, is listed as a lobbyist in Reid’s official register of interests. According to his professional profile on LinkedIn, he works for Asia House, a London based policy institute and think tank that focuses on relations between Asia and Europe.

Reid said she had no involvement in her husband’s professional activities and insisted that neither she nor her family are part of the investigation.

“I am not part of my husband’s business activities and neither I nor my children are part of this investigation,” she added.

The arrests come at a time of growing concern within the United Kingdom about alleged espionage activities linked to China. Security agencies and political leaders have increasingly warned about potential foreign intelligence operations targeting British institutions.

Officials in Beijing have strongly rejected such accusations.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “We have always been against the hyping up of the so-called Chinese spy allegations, which tarnish China’s image and mislead the public.”

The issue is politically sensitive in Britain and could create pressure for the government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom. The Labour leader recently visited Beijing in an effort to improve relations with China, the world’s second largest economy.

The visit, which was the first by a British prime minister to China since 2018, drew criticism from opposition politicians, human rights organisations, and United States President Donald Trump.

Critics have also challenged the British government’s approval of plans for a large new Chinese embassy complex in London.

Prime Minister Starmer has repeatedly defended his diplomatic engagement with Beijing, saying that dialogue with China is necessary as part of Britain’s global economic and strategic interests.

The investigation by British authorities is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with the suspects due to return on bail in May while security officials examine the allegations.