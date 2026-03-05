US House Blocks Attempt to Limit President Donald Trump’s Iran War Authority

Washington, District of Columbia, United States — The United States House of Representatives has voted against a proposal that sought to limit the authority of United States President Donald Trump to continue military operations against Iran without formal approval from lawmakers.

The vote took place on Thursday, March 5, 2026, as political tensions intensified in Washington over the president’s decision to launch military strikes against Iran without first securing authorization from the United States Congress. Under the Constitution of the United States, Congress holds the power to formally declare war.

Lawmakers in the House rejected the bipartisan resolution by a vote of 219 to 212. The measure had been introduced by United States Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican lawmaker from the state of Kentucky, and United States Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from the state of California.

The proposal aimed to compel President Trump to obtain congressional approval before continuing military operations against the government of Iran, whose capital is Tehran. If adopted, the resolution would have required the withdrawal of United States military forces from what lawmakers described as “unauthorized hostilities” unless Congress explicitly approved the campaign.

Okay News reports that the vote came only a day after the United States Senate, the upper chamber of Congress, rejected a similar effort to restrict the president’s war powers. The outcome highlights the reluctance of many lawmakers, especially members of the Republican Party, to confront the White House during the early stage of the unfolding conflict.

Even if the resolution had been approved by both the House and the Senate, the legislation would still have faced another hurdle. President Trump would have had the authority to veto the measure. Overriding such a veto would require a two thirds majority vote in both chambers of Congress, a threshold widely seen as extremely difficult to achieve in the current political environment.

The political debate comes less than a week after the United States, working alongside Israel, launched a major military campaign targeting Iran’s military infrastructure. According to reports, the attacks focused on missile installations, naval assets, and other strategic facilities.

The strikes have already had major consequences in the region. Senior officials in the Iranian government were killed during the operation, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The developments have triggered retaliatory attacks and increased fears of a wider regional conflict across the Middle East.

American military personnel have also suffered casualties. Six members of the United States armed forces were killed in an attack on a United States military base located in Kuwait, a country in the Middle East that hosts American forces. The incident has increased pressure on lawmakers in Washington to more clearly define the legal framework and objectives of the military campaign.

Members of the Democratic Party in Congress argue that the administration has not provided a consistent explanation for launching the strikes. They also say the government has not demonstrated that Iran posed an immediate threat that required urgent military action without prior approval from lawmakers.

Charles Schumer, the leader of the Democratic minority in the United States Senate, criticised Republican lawmakers during a speech on the Senate floor.

“Republicans had their chance to do something that would have been overwhelmingly popular: to say no to Trump’s war,” Schumer said.

“Instead, they enthusiastically said yes, and now they own this war with Iran just as much as Donald Trump does.”

The debate is closely tied to the War Powers Resolution of 1973, a United States law passed after the Vietnam War that was designed to prevent presidents from committing American troops to prolonged conflicts without the consent of Congress.

Supporters of the failed House resolution argued that the law should be invoked to force a clear vote on the ongoing military operation.

However, Republican leaders rallied behind the president, warning that restricting his authority during active military operations could undermine the United States armed forces and embolden Iran.

Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from the state of Louisiana, defended the administration’s position ahead of the vote.

“I think passage of a war powers resolution right now would be a terrible, dangerous idea… It would empower our enemies,” Johnson told reporters.

“It would kneecap our own forces, and it would take the ability of the US military and the commander in chief away in completing this critical mission to keep everybody safe.”

Representative Massie, however, insisted that Congress must protect its constitutional role in decisions about war.

“Under our Constitution, the power to initiate war rests solely with Congress,” he said. “Congress owes our service members a clearly defined mission, so that when they accomplish it, they can come home.”

Democratic lawmakers are expected to continue pushing for additional votes in the coming weeks as the conflict between the United States and Iran continues to evolve.