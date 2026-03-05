‘I Must Help Decide Iran’s Next Supreme Leader’, Trump Says

US President Donald Trump has said he believes he must be personally involved in deciding who becomes Iran’s next Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a statement that underscores the US’ undue influence in the unfolding crisis inside Iran.

Okay News reports that Iranian authorities have yet to formally announce a successor, although Mojtaba Khamenei has emerged as the leading contender amid ongoing political uncertainty in Tehran.

In an interview made available to Okay News, Trump said he would not accept Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain Iranian leader, as successor.

He described the younger Khamenei as “unacceptable” and insisted the United States should play a role in determining Iran’s future leadership, arguing that allowing someone who continues the late leader’s policies could push the two countries back into conflict within a few years.

Trump compared the situation to the US role in Venezuela’s political transition earlier this year, where Washington intervened following the capture of Nicolás Maduro and supported a new leadership structure.