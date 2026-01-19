CAF Condemns Disorderly Conduct In Africa Cup Of Nations Final, Opens Disciplinary Review

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which is the governing body of football on the African continent, has criticised what it described as unacceptable behaviour by some players and officials during the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 final between host nation Morocco and Senegal in Rabat, Morocco’s capital city, on the night of Sunday, 18 January 2026.

In a statement published on its official website on Monday, CAF condemned the scenes that unfolded during and after the tense championship match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, saying that actions targeting match officials or event organisers would not be tolerated at any level.

“The Confédération Africaine de Football condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night,” the organisation stated.

CAF emphasised that it “strongly condemns any form of inappropriate conduct” and disclosed that it was analysing available match footage and would forward the incident to its disciplinary structures.

“CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty,” the statement added.

The final, which ended in dramatic fashion, was overshadowed by a moment of chaos late in regulation time when players from Senegal temporarily walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty decision awarded to Morocco in stoppage time. The protest sparked disruptions among visiting supporters, with several objects thrown onto the field and attempts by some fans to force entry onto the pitch.

Morocco were given a chance to win the title with what would have been the final kick of the match, but midfielder Brahim Diaz’s 24th-minute stoppage-time “Panenka” penalty was saved by Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, maintaining a 0-0 scoreline and sending the match into extra time.

Okay News reports that Senegal eventually claimed victory when midfielder Pape Gueye scored a decisive extra-time goal, securing Senegal’s second Africa Cup of Nations title in recent years. However, the win was clouded by the controversies surrounding the officiating dispute and the ensuing pitch-side disorder.

Tension continued after the final whistle as global football reaction intensified. President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, described the chaotic moments as “ugly” and warned that “violence cannot be tolerated in our sport.” In a social media message, Infantino congratulated Senegal for their triumph while urging CAF’s disciplinary panels to take necessary action.

Morocco’s national team manager, Walid Regragui, also expressed disapproval, describing the scenes as “shameful” and asserting that they did not “honour Africa” at a tournament that attracted international media attention and record broadcasting audiences.

The match was not the first point of contention for Senegal during the tournament. Earlier in the competition, Senegalese officials lodged complaints over logistical arrangements and allegations of biased officiating during Morocco’s semifinal clash against Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.

CAF said its investigation would consider all relevant grievances and match incidents to help restore confidence in Africa’s premier football competition, which is increasingly watched by fans across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.