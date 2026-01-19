Tinubu Orders Probe Into Killing of Kano Mother And Her Six Children

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a stern directive to security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation and diligent prosecution regarding the violent killing of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children in Kano State. The President condemned the act in strong terms, labeling the tragedy as barbaric and demanding that the perpetrators face the full consequences of the law.

Okay News reports that the presidential directive was communicated on Monday, January 19, 2026, through a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. In the statement, President Tinubu expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family while emphasizing that such heinous acts have no place in the country.

The Presidency acknowledged the swift response of the Nigeria Police Force, which acted promptly following the incident at Dorayi Chiranci Quarters. The President commended the officers for their effectiveness in apprehending the principal suspects barely 72 hours after the crime was committed, ensuring that the investigation could proceed without delay.

According to the Kano State Police Command, the breakthrough in the case occurred during a sting operation carried out between the late hours of January 17 and the early morning of January 18, 2026. The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed that a team of crack operatives successfully took three suspects into custody during the operation.

The investigation has revealed a disturbing familial connection to the crime. The police identified the ringleader of the syndicate as 23-year-old Umar Auwalu, a nephew of the deceased woman. He was arrested alongside two accomplices, Isyaku Yakubu, 40, and Yakubu Abdulaziz, 21, with authorities recovering blood-stained clothing, the victims’ mobile phones, and dangerous weapons from their possession.

During preliminary interrogations, Auwalu reportedly confessed to the crime and admitted that the syndicate had been involved in a series of violent attacks in the region. This includes a previous case involving the killing and burning of two housewives at Tudun Yola Quarters. With the President’s order now in effect, the suspects are expected to face swift prosecution as the police conclude their investigations.