Destiny Boy Cause of Death: Sister Says Singer Was Poisoned

In a video circulating on social media, the sister of Nigerian Afrobeat singer Destiny Boy, real name Afeez Adesina, has alleged that her brother was poisoned, dismissing widespread rumors suggesting he died during a money ritual at an herbalist’s residence. Okay News reports.

The emotional clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @Teeniiola, shows the grieving sister dressed in white, tearfully addressing the camera with a photo of the young artist displayed in the frame. The video, originally watermarked by @adebukolakolapo1, captures her raw anguish as she debunks speculations about the circumstances surrounding Destiny Boy’s untimely death.

Speaking in Yoruba, the sister’s words have been translated into English as: “He didn’t die at an herbalist house. He didn’t do money ritual. Y’all spreading rumors should fear God. Afeez is too young for what happened to him. The Ifa initiation that he did wasn’t for ritual. He was poisoned, I hope the person live forever.”

The statement appears to carry a sarcastic tone in wishing longevity to the alleged perpetrator, underscoring the family’s frustration and sorrow.

Destiny Boy, known for his vibrant contributions to the Nigerian music scene, reportedly passed away after vomiting blood, according to various online accounts. While some sources speculated on underlying health issues like sickle cell anemia or ritualistic involvement, no official autopsy or family confirmation on the cause of death has been released as of January 19, 2026.

The singer, who welcomed his first child in November 2024, leaves behind a legacy of youthful energy and musical talent. His associate has publicly urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified rumors, emphasizing that Destiny Boy had been battling an illness prior to his passing.

Fans and sympathizers have flooded social media with tributes, mourning the loss of a promising artist who was described by his sister as the “glory of the family.” The incident highlights ongoing concerns about misinformation in the wake of celebrity deaths in Nigeria.