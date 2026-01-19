FIFA President Expresses Outrage Over AFCON Final Pitch Protest

The President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, has sharply criticised the behaviour of some players of Senegal’s national football team after they staged a walk-off protest during the final match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which took place on Sunday in Morocco, North Africa.

The high-stakes continental championship match ended in controversy when the referee awarded a penalty to Morocco. The decision triggered heated objections from the Senegalese side, prompting a moment in which the eventual champions briefly exited the pitch in protest.

In a statement issued to the Press, Infantino expressed displeasure over the actions of both some players and technical staff from Senegal, as well as some spectators, describing the developments as unacceptable conduct in a major international sporting event.

“We strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members. It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner,” Infantino said.

Okay News reports that the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which governs football across the African continent, has not yet issued a formal disciplinary update regarding the incident. However, global football analysts have raised concerns about the implications of these tensions for player discipline and fan control during major football tournaments that draw international attention.

The match brought an end to an eventful AFCON edition hosted in Morocco, a North African country with a long footballing tradition and strong infrastructure investment in sports development. Senegal’s victory in the final further reinforced the country’s reputation as a rising football powerhouse in Africa and on the global stage.

Observers noted that while on-pitch disputes are not uncommon in competitive football, the walk-off and the resulting chaos are expected to spark further discussions within football governance circles about player conduct, officiating transparency, and crowd management during continental tournaments.

Infantino’s remarks signal FIFA’s intention to protect the integrity of match proceedings and ensure that international competitions reflect fair play standards acceptable to the global audience of the sport.