CAF Launches Disciplinary Investigation After Heated Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 Quarter-Final Encounters

The Confederation of African Football, the continental governing body responsible for football administration across Africa, has formally opened investigations into alleged misconduct involving players, team officials, and other stakeholders during the quarter-final matches of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 tournament.

Okay News reports that the investigation follows incidents that occurred during the quarter-final clashes between the national teams of Cameroon and Morocco, as well as Algeria and Nigeria, with reports pointing to confrontations with match officials and disturbances in restricted post-match areas.

In a statement published on its official website on Monday, January 12, 2026, the Confederation of African Football confirmed that it had gathered official match reports and reviewed video footage that indicated possible breaches of professional conduct during the fixtures.

“CAF has referred the matters to the Disciplinary Board for investigation and has called for appropriate action to be taken if the identified persons are found guilty of any wrongdoing,” the statement said.

The governing body also disclosed that it was reviewing additional footage involving members of the media who were alleged to have engaged in misconduct within the mixed zone area, a restricted space designated for post-match interviews and official interactions.

“CAF is also reviewing footage of an incident involving members of the media who allegedly misbehaved in the mixed zone area,” the statement added.

During the quarter-final matches played over the weekend, Nigeria’s national football team, known as the Super Eagles, secured a 2-0 victory over Algeria in Marrakech, a major city in central Morocco. Goals from Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen and forward Akor Adams ensured Nigeria’s qualification for the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Despite the result, the match concluded in disorder as Algerian players confronted match officials on the field. The situation escalated into physical scuffles, while sections of the crowd attempted to invade the pitch before security personnel intervened to restore order.

Following the incident, the Algerian Football Federation, the official body overseeing football administration in Algeria, submitted a formal complaint to the Confederation of African Football. The complaint highlighted what the federation described as controversial officiating decisions by Senegalese referee Issa Sy.

Among the grievances raised was the refusal to award a penalty for an alleged handball incident inside Nigeria’s penalty area during the first half of the match.

In a separate quarter-final encounter, Morocco progressed to the semi-finals after recording a 2-0 victory over Cameroon. However, that match was similarly overshadowed by officiating disputes, with the Cameroonian team expressing dissatisfaction over two penalty appeals that were not granted.

The Cameroonian players alleged that both incidents involved Moroccan defender Adam Masina, further fueling post-match tensions.

Addressing the issue during a post-match press conference, Morocco’s head coach, Walid Regragui, rejected claims of bias in favour of the host nation and dismissed suggestions that officiating decisions influenced the outcome.

Reaffirming its position, the Confederation of African Football emphasized its commitment to maintaining discipline, professionalism, and respect for match officials throughout the tournament.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers,” the statement said.

“Appropriate actions will be sought against anyone whose behaviour is not consistent with professional conduct at CAF events,” it added.