Edo State Government Halts School Resumption Across Edo Central Amid Escalating Security Tensions

The Edo State Government in southern Nigeria has announced the postponement of the resumption date for all public and private schools located in Edo Central Senatorial District, citing the need to address emerging challenges affecting the safety and welfare of students and residents.

In an official statement issued on Monday, January 12, 2026, by the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, the state government said the decision was taken to allow authorities time to respond to pressing exigencies linked to recent unrest in the area.

Dr Iyamu explained that the postponement would remain in effect until further notice, stressing that the well-being of pupils and students across the district remained a top priority for the administration of Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, who is the elected chief executive of Edo State, one of Nigeria’s key states in the South-South geopolitical zone.

“The new date of resumption will be duly communicated to the public in due course,” the commissioner stated.

He further appealed to families and education stakeholders to cooperate with the directive, adding, “Parents, guardians, and all education stakeholders within Edo Central Senatorial District are kindly requested to take note of this development and comply accordingly.”

Okay News reports that the decision comes against the backdrop of a deepening security crisis in Edo Central Senatorial District, which has drawn national attention following violent incidents that erupted after a protest over insecurity in the area.

The unrest began on Saturday in Ekpoma, a major town in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, when residents organized a peaceful demonstration to protest rising insecurity, including frequent kidnappings and the killing of a young person on Friday night.

During the protest, demonstrators reportedly blocked a major highway as a way of drawing attention to their grievances. However, the situation deteriorated when hoodlums allegedly hijacked the protest and turned it violent.

The attackers targeted traders at the local livestock market, where goats were killed and cows beaten, creating scenes of chaos that were later shared widely through viral videos on social media platforms.

The violence also extended to the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma, a traditional ruler in Edo State. The palace of His Royal Majesty, Zaiki Anthony Abumere II, was attacked and vandalised, an incident that drew condemnation from Governor Okpebholo.

Providing further clarification on the security situation, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, disclosed that one person was shot by a soldier during the unrest. He added that the incident had been formally referred to military authorities for investigation and appropriate action.

As security agencies continue efforts to restore calm across the affected communities, the state government said the temporary suspension of school activities is a preventive step aimed at protecting students while broader security concerns are addressed.