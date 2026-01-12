Brentford FC has officially completed the permanent signing of teenage sensation Kaye Furo from Belgian champions Club Brugge, securing the forward on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

The 18-year-old striker, who has already made waves in the UEFA Champions League and Belgian Pro League, joins the Premier League side subject to international clearance, marking another significant addition of Nigerian talent to the English top flight.

Okay News reports that the signing is a moment of immense pride for Rivers State, as Furo hails from the Okrika Local Government Area and is the son of former Super Eagles defender Iyenemi Furo. The youngster’s move to West London sees him link up with fellow Nigerians Frank Onyeka and Benjamin Fredrick, further cementing the club’s growing reputation as a hub for elite Nigerian talent.

Standing at 6ft 3in, the powerful forward has been described by Brentford head coach Keith Andrews as a “big player” for the future, having already registered eight goal involvements in the Belgian second tier and netting against giants like Atlético Madrid in the Youth League. Although currently a Belgium Under-21 international, his deep roots in the Niger Delta have kept hopes alive among fans that he may one day switch allegiance to wear the green and white of the Super Eagles.

The deal represents a major step in Furo’s blossoming career, transitioning him from the youth setups of Royal Antwerp and Club Brugge directly into the competitive environment of the Premier League. With his physical presence and proven eye for goal, the Okrika-native is expected to develop rapidly under Andrews’ tutelage, carrying the flag for Rivers State on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages.