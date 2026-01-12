Nigerian Army Foils Cross-Border Sea Pirate Attack, Rescues 18 Passengers Including Infants

Troops of the Nigerian Army, one of the largest military forces in West Africa, have successfully rescued 18 passengers, including two infants, following a coordinated sea pirate attack along the Nigeria–Cameroon maritime corridor, a region critical to cross-border trade and fishing activities in the Gulf of Guinea.

The rescue operation followed the hijacking of a civilian passenger boat on Sunday, 11 January 2026, while the vessel was navigating the Kombo Fishing Port axis, located within the territorial waters of the Republic of Cameroon, Central Africa’s coastal nation bordering Nigeria to the east.

Okay News reports that the operation was carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Army’s 13 Brigade, a formation responsible for security operations across parts of Cross River State, a coastal state in southern Nigeria that shares both land and maritime borders with Cameroon.

According to an official statement signed and released by the Brigade Assistant Director of Public Relations, Major Yemi Sokoya, the attack was initiated by suspected sea pirates operating multiple watercraft.

“A distress call reported that suspected sea pirates, operating in two speed boats and a wooden boat, hijacked a passenger boat moving from Cameroon to Nigeria.

“The passengers were kidnapped along Kombo Fishing Port within Cameroon waterways,” the statement read.

The Army explained that troops stationed at Ikang, a strategic border community in Cross River State, immediately mobilized after receiving the alert. The swift pursuit led to an exchange of gunfire between the soldiers and the attackers, forcing one of the pirates’ speedboats to capsize.

Faced with sustained military pressure, the pirates reportedly abandoned their captives and fled into nearby creeks, an area often exploited by criminal groups due to its complex network of waterways.

“All 18 passengers, including 2 infants, were rescued unharmed,” the Army confirmed.

Reacting to the successful operation, the Commander of the 13 Brigade, Brigadier General P. O. Alimikhena, praised the troops for their discipline and operational efficiency.

“This successful rescue operation demonstrates the courage, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our men and women to protect lives and ensure the safety of our waterways,” Alimikhena said.

“We will continue to dominate our operational environment and safeguard our citizens against all criminal elements.”

The Brigade Commander also appealed to residents of coastal and riverine communities across Cross River State to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely intelligence, stressing that public support remains crucial in combating maritime crime.

The Nigerian Army said the operation reaffirmed the 13 Brigade’s resolve to secure regional waterways, protect civilians, and strengthen cross-border security cooperation in a region frequently targeted by sea pirates.