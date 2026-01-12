Edo Police Debunk Rumors of Station Fire in Ekpoma, Clarify Incident at POWA Shops

The Edo State Police Command has firmly dismissed circulating social media reports claiming that a police station in Ekpoma was gutted by fire, labeling the rumors as false and reckless. The Command clarified that no police facility in the area was affected by any fire incident and urged the public to disregard the viral claims which were calculated to generate unnecessary panic and undermine public confidence in the state’s security apparatus.

Okay News reports that the actual fire outbreak occurred on Sunday morning, January 11, 2026, at the POWA Shops area situated within the Ekpoma Division. According to official investigations, the inferno was ignited by an electrical spark from one of the shops immediately after the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) restored power to the area, causing the flames to spread to adjoining businesses.

Swift intervention by police personnel, working in active collaboration with members of the public, successfully contained and extinguished the fire before it could cause widespread destruction. While the authorities have confirmed that no lives were lost during the incident, the total monetary value of the properties damaged in the affected shops has yet to be fully ascertained.

In a strong rebuke, the Command condemned the actions of individuals and content creators who propagate unverified and sensational narratives in a desperate pursuit of social media relevance. They warned that such misinformation not only misleads the public but also threatens economic stability and diverts critical emergency resources, advising citizens to verify news from credible sources before sharing.

Commissioner of Police Monday Agbonika has reassured the residents of Ekpoma and the general public that the security situation remains calm and fully under control. He urged citizens to remain law-abiding and to rely on the Command’s official communication channels on social media for accurate information rather than succumbing to fear incited by fake news.