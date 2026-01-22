CAF Names Akor Adams Strike Among AFCON 2025’s Five Best Goals

Nigeria men’s national football team forward, Akor Adams, has received fresh recognition from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), after his goal against Algeria at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (AFCON 2025) was listed among the tournament’s top five goals.

The list was shared on CAF’s TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 account on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, 22 January 2026, spotlighting moments judged to have combined skill, timing, and match impact. Okay News reports that Adams’ finish was singled out for its calm execution and technical quality during a high-pressure knockout match.

Adams’ goal came in Nigeria’s quarter-final meeting with Algeria, the North African country’s national team, where Nigeria went on to record a 2–0 win. The strike was widely seen as a key moment in the game, helping the Super Eagles control the contest and continue their push toward the closing stages of the competition.

Nigeria later finished third in the tournament, and CAF’s decision to include Adams in the final selection is being viewed as another sign of his growing status on the continent, especially as the governing body noted that the chosen goals were not only about beauty, but also about defining moments that shaped matches.

Other Goals Included In CAF’s Top Five List

CAF’s compilation also featured goals from across the continent, reflecting different styles of finishing, from acrobatic efforts to long-range shots.

For Morocco, a North African nation that hosted key matches during the competition, forward Ayoub El Kaabi was highlighted for a bicycle kick against Comoros, an island country off Africa’s eastern coast in the Indian Ocean. CAF described how he reacted to a floated cross, launched into the air, and produced a looping finish that beat the goalkeeper.

Cameroon’s teenage attacker, Christian Kofane, also made the list after a powerful strike from around 30 yards against Mozambique, a southeastern African country. CAF said the goal stood out for its force and range, and it helped underline his emergence as one of the tournament’s young names to watch.

Algeria’s Adil Boulbina was included for an extra-time winner in the last-16 round against the Democratic Republic of Congo, a Central African country. The goal secured a 1–0 result and pushed Algeria into the quarter-finals, with CAF noting the timing and overall impact of the finish.

Senegal’s Pape Gueye rounded off the list with what CAF described as the decisive goal in a tense final against hosts Morocco. CAF said the midfielder struck in the fourth minute of extra time, sending a left-footed effort into the top corner to seal a 1–0 win and Senegal’s second Africa Cup of Nations title.

Overall, CAF’s top-five selection for AFCON 2025 painted a picture of a tournament filled with standout moments, and Adams’ inclusion adds to the positives for Nigeria as attention turns to what comes next for both the player and the Super Eagles on the international stage.