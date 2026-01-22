Military Says Over One Million Displaced Households Have Returned Home In Borno Resettlement Drive

Nigeria’s military says more than one million households displaced by the long-running Boko Haram insurgency have now been resettled in parts of Borno State, in North-East Nigeria, following what it described as sustained stabilisation operations by troops under Operation Hadin Kai, the Nigerian Armed Forces’ counter-insurgency mission in the region.

Okay News reports that the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar, made the disclosure while briefing journalists during a media tour organised by Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

Major General Abubakar said the resettlement efforts have enabled thousands of families to return to communities that were previously abandoned after repeated attacks by Boko Haram, the Islamist extremist group that has waged a violent campaign in North-East Nigeria for more than a decade. He added that the returns are helping to restore livelihoods and revive local economic and social activity.

He listed some of the communities where displaced residents have returned as Malam Fatori, Kekeno, Mala Jamel, and Yelwa, all located in Borno State. He noted that Malam Fatori, a town near Nigeria’s border with Niger, has recorded a phased return of residents, describing it as one of the largest resettlement locations in the ongoing programme.

“Stabilisation operations are basically carried out in the theatre to create the enabling environment for socio-economic activities to return to areas that were abandoned because of the insurgency, so that citizens can return to their ancestral homes to carry out their normal means of livelihood.

“This has been done in several communities in the theatre, including Malam Fatori, where we have phase one, phase two, and phase three resettlement. Over a million households have been resettled in Malam Fatori as we speak.”

The Theatre Commander also pointed to Kukawa, a local government area in northern Borno State that was heavily affected during the height of the conflict, saying the town is witnessing renewed commercial activity following improved security conditions.

“The same applies to Kukawa, which is now a thriving town. If you take a ride into Kukawa, you will see the kind of socioeconomic activities taking place there. Recently, we also resettled Kekeno.

“Stabilisation operations are ongoing in Meirari, about 30 kilometres from Monguno town. This is significant. With support from the Borno State Government, we are almost 80% done, and citizens can return to their normal livelihoods.”

Beyond the return of displaced families, Major General Abubakar said the military has supported the re-establishment of key infrastructure, including the construction of a Forward Operating Base to strengthen troop presence, and the repair of the Duji Bridge, which he said was destroyed by Boko Haram more than a decade ago.

He described Duji as a border community with the only bridge linking Nigeria to the Republic of Niger, adding that the area was completely deserted during the peak of the insurgency. He said the return of troops has opened the way for the gradual reopening of the community, including plans to restore immigration and customs services that had been absent for nearly ten years.

While highlighting progress, the commander acknowledged that the continued use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) remains a major threat to military operations and civilian movement, especially in areas where poor road conditions make it easier for insurgents to plant explosives.

“It was highlighted that between Gubio and Damasak, for instance, we’ve had several IED incidents involving commuters, civilians, and even our troops.

“Right now, the main supply route from Gubio to Damasak is being rehabilitated by the theatre. When roads are in poor condition, terrorists can plant IEDs. If all the roads were tarred, we wouldn’t have one incident of IEDs, but the bad conditions give them the leeway to do so.”

He expressed optimism that ongoing stabilisation efforts, alongside support from the Borno State Government, will expand the number of communities considered safe enough for civilian return and help consolidate peace across Nigeria’s North-East, where the conflict has forced millions to flee homes, farmlands, and businesses over the years.