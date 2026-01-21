Caicedo’s Late Header Secures Narrow Victory for Chelsea Over Pafos in Champions League

A late intervention from midfielder Moises Caicedo spared Chelsea’s blushes on Wednesday night, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Cypriot underdogs Pafos at Stamford Bridge. The win significantly boosts the Blues’ chances of avoiding the playoffs, lifting them into the automatic qualification spots for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Okay News reports that the match marked the European debut for head coach Liam Rosenior, who witnessed his side struggle to break down a stubborn Pafos defense for 78 minutes. Despite dominating possession and recording their highest passing accuracy in a Champions League match since 2004, Chelsea were repeatedly frustrated by visiting goalkeeper Jay Gorter, while Enzo Fernandez saw a first-half header disallowed for a foul.

The breakthrough finally arrived just as anxiety began to spread through the stadium. Caicedo, who had been the standout performer on the night with four shots on target, rose to meet a corner kick that was inadvertently flicked on by Pafos defender Nany Dimata. His header found the back of the net, securing three vital points that moved Chelsea up to eighth in the league phase standings on goal difference.

The visitors, currently 30th in the table, had earlier threatened to cause an upset. A strike from Jaja deflected off Chelsea captain Reece James and rattled the woodwork, serving as a stark warning to the hosts. The Blues also had to navigate the game without talisman Cole Palmer, who was rested due to a minor injury, and lost goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen to an injury in the first half.

The victory places Chelsea’s destiny firmly in their own hands, but a formidable challenge lies ahead. To guarantee their top-eight finish and bypass the February play-off round, Rosenior’s men must secure a result in their final league phase game next Wednesday against Napoli. The trip to Italy promises a dramatic narrative, as Chelsea will face off against a side managed by their former boss, Antonio Conte.