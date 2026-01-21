Salah Returns as Liverpool Ease Past Marseille to Strengthen Champions League Hopes

Liverpool delivered a commanding performance at the Stade Vélodrome on Wednesday night, securing a 3-0 victory over Marseille to move within touching distance of automatic qualification for the Champions League knockout stage. The match marked the return of Mohamed Salah to the starting lineup for the first time since November, following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Okay News reports that Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s side extended their unbeaten run to 13 games with a disciplined display against the French outfit. Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time with a moment of brilliance, rolling a clever free-kick underneath the Marseille defensive wall to leave goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli stranded.

The Reds doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute through an own goal by Rulli. Jeremie Frimpong utilized his blistering pace to reach the byline, and his cutback took a wicked deflection off the goalkeeper before trickling into the net. Substitute Cody Gakpo added the finishing touch in the dying moments of the game, curling a low effort into the far corner to seal a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Defensively, Liverpool were resolute, keeping the most prolific side in Ligue 1 at bay. With Ibrahima Konaté absent due to a family matter, Joe Gomez stepped in alongside captain Virgil van Dijk, who was making his landmark 350th appearance for the club. Despite a brief flurry of pressure from Roberto De Zerbi’s men early in the second half—including a missed chance by Hamed Traorè—the visitors maintained control throughout.

The victory propels Liverpool to fourth in the Champions League table. They now look ahead to their final group stage fixture against Qarabag at Anfield next week, where a positive result will guarantee a top-eight finish and allow them to bypass the dreaded two-legged playoff round in February.