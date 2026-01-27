California Governor Probes TikTok Over Claims of Anti-Trump Censorship

California Governor Gavin Newsom has officially initiated a formal investigation into the social media platform TikTok following widespread allegations that the app is systematically suppressing content critical of President Donald Trump. The probe aims to determine whether the platform’s recent content moderation practices violate state laws, particularly those concerning transparency and the protection of free speech for millions of users within California.

Okay News reports that the investigation was triggered by a surge of complaints from American users who discovered that their political posts—specifically those criticizing the current administration—were being hidden or receiving “zero views.” The timing of these disruptions has drawn intense scrutiny, as they began just days after a new joint venture, comprised of several Trump-aligned investors, took over majority control of TikTok’s U.S. operations to avert a nationwide ban.

Governor Newsom’s office stated on Monday that it has independently confirmed instances of suppressed content. Among the issues reported by users were automated system flags preventing the transmission of messages containing the word “Epstein,” a reference to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose past ties to the President remain a subject of intense public debate.

The controversy has been further fueled by claims that the platform is “shadowbanning” videos related to the recent fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. Witnesses and activists have used the app to share footage that contradicts official accounts of the incident, yet many found their reach severely limited. Celebrities and high-profile creators have echoed these concerns, with some announcing their departure from the app due to fears of surveillance and partisan censorship.

In response to the mounting backlash, TikTok’s new U.S. parent company, TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, has denied any intentional political interference. A spokesperson attributed the technical glitches to a “major infrastructure issue” caused by a power outage at an Oracle data center during a severe winter storm. The company maintained that the resulting “cascading systems failure” led to display errors, slow load times, and temporary visibility issues for new uploads across the country.

Despite these explanations, Governor Newsom has called on the California Department of Justice to conduct a thorough review of the platform’s algorithm and moderation protocols. He emphasized that the “emotions and minds of our children are not for sale,” vowing to ensure that the platform remains an open forum for all political viewpoints. As the probe moves forward, regulators will examine whether the new ownership group has fundamentally altered the app’s code to favor specific political narratives.