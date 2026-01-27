Joe Biden Condemns Minneapolis Killings, Calls for Federal Accountability

Former US President Joe Biden has issued a scathing critique of the current administration’s handling of recent law enforcement actions in Minneapolis, following the fatal shootings of two residents by federal agents. In a statement released on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the President asserted that the violent events of the past month are a betrayal of fundamental American values and a violation of the constitutional rights of citizens.

Okay News reports that Biden’s remarks specifically addressed the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both of whom were killed during encounters with federal immigration officers. The ex-President emphasized that the United States must not be a nation where citizens are “gunned down in the street” or brutalized for exercising their right to protest, particularly when the violence is perpetrated by the government itself.

Highlighting the resilience of the local community, Biden praised the people of Minnesota for standing strong against injustice and attempting to hold the government accountable under “unimagimable circumstances.” He noted that the residents of the state have suffered significantly under the current administration’s policies, which he characterized as a campaign of “violence and terror” targeting the very people the government is sworn to protect.

Biden also took the opportunity to issue a broader call for national unity and civic action, stating that no single individual—not even a President—has the power to destroy the core beliefs of the country if the public stands together. He urged Americans to speak out and demonstrate to the world that the nation remains committed to its democratic principles, even in the face of institutional pressure.

Addressing the need for legal resolution, Biden called for “full, fair, and transparent investigations” into the killings of both Good and Pretti. He stressed that justice cannot be served without a clear accounting of the facts surrounding these deaths, which have sparked nationwide condemnation and protests against the aggressive tactics utilized by federal agencies in American cities.

Concluding his statement, Biden and his wife offered their condolences and strength to the grieving families of the victims. He described the deaths as “senseless” and joined the Minneapolis community in mourning the loss of two individuals who were killed in the city they called home, promising to continue pushing for government transparency and the protection of the Fourth Amendment.